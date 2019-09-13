The Bahamas, USA -Tropical Cyclone DORIAN update and Tropical Cyclone NINE (DG ECHO, GDACS, NOAA, WFP, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 September 2019)

Search and rescue operations are ongoing on the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama following Tropical Cyclone Dorian's passage. 50 are confirmed dead and 2,500 people have been reported missing. Immediate food needs are being largely met by private individuals, local organisations and the WFP. A liaison officer from the EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre is now in Marsh Harbour, together with the team from the Dutch vessels mobilised through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, while the satellite communications team from Luxembourg are supporting the emergency operations centre in Freeport. DG ECHO's humanitarian experts are assessing the humanitarian situation of evacuees housed in displacement centres.

A new tropical cyclone NINE is forming over the south-east Bahamas and is currently located approximately 310 km south-east of Nassau. Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over the central and north-west Bahamas, the Florida peninsula and south-east Georgia. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the north-west Bahamas and a tropical storm watch is in effect for portions of the Florida coast.