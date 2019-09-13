13 Sep 2019

The Bahamas, USA -Tropical Cyclone DORIAN update and Tropical Cyclone NINE (DG ECHO, GDACS, NOAA, WFP, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 13 Sep 2019 View Original

Search and rescue operations are ongoing on the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama following Tropical Cyclone Dorian's passage. 50 are confirmed dead and 2,500 people have been reported missing. Immediate food needs are being largely met by private individuals, local organisations and the WFP. A liaison officer from the EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre is now in Marsh Harbour, together with the team from the Dutch vessels mobilised through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, while the satellite communications team from Luxembourg are supporting the emergency operations centre in Freeport. DG ECHO's humanitarian experts are assessing the humanitarian situation of evacuees housed in displacement centres.

A new tropical cyclone NINE is forming over the south-east Bahamas and is currently located approximately 310 km south-east of Nassau. Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast over the central and north-west Bahamas, the Florida peninsula and south-east Georgia. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the north-west Bahamas and a tropical storm watch is in effect for portions of the Florida coast.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.