The Bahamas, USA - Tropical Cyclone DORIAN (JRC, GDACS, NOAA, Copernicus EMS, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 September 2019)

On 3 September at 3.00 UTC, Tropical Cyclone Dorian's centre was 40 km north-northeast of Freeport City and 150 km east of West Palm Beach (Florida), with maximum sustained winds of 215 km/h.

According to UN OCHA, at least 5 people died and 13,000 homes were destroyed or damaged across the Abacos and Grand Bahama. 21 people were injured, power, water and roads affected and Grand Bahama, Abacos, Bimini and Nassau airports closed.

DORIAN will weaken to a category 3 hurricane as it passes the east coast of Florida before further weakening to a category 2 along coastal Georgia, South Carolina and southern North Carolina.

A storm surge warning is in effect for West Palm Beach (Florida), north and central Georgia and a hurricane warning for the Abacos, Grand Bahama and Jacksonville (Florida).

A state of emergency has been declared the South and North Carolinas, Florida and Georgia and mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

The European Commission's Copernicus emergency satelite mapping service has been activated (EMSR385) to map the affected areas.