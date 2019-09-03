03 Sep 2019

The Bahamas, USA - Tropical Cyclone DORIAN (JRC, GDACS, NOAA, Copernicus EMS, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 03 Sep 2019 View Original

On 3 September at 3.00 UTC, Tropical Cyclone Dorian's centre was 40 km north-northeast of Freeport City and 150 km east of West Palm Beach (Florida), with maximum sustained winds of 215 km/h.

According to UN OCHA, at least 5 people died and 13,000 homes were destroyed or damaged across the Abacos and Grand Bahama. 21 people were injured, power, water and roads affected and Grand Bahama, Abacos, Bimini and Nassau airports closed.

DORIAN will weaken to a category 3 hurricane as it passes the east coast of Florida before further weakening to a category 2 along coastal Georgia, South Carolina and southern North Carolina.

A storm surge warning is in effect for West Palm Beach (Florida), north and central Georgia and a hurricane warning for the Abacos, Grand Bahama and Jacksonville (Florida).

A state of emergency has been declared the South and North Carolinas, Florida and Georgia and mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

The European Commission's Copernicus emergency satelite mapping service has been activated (EMSR385) to map the affected areas.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.