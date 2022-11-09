Bahamas, USA - Hurricane NICOLE, update (GDACS, NOAA-NHC, FEMA, NEMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 November 2022)

Tropical Storm NICOLE is moving towards the northern Bahamas, and on 9 November at 6.00 UTC its center was located about 170 km east of the eastern coast of Abaco Islands (northern Bahamas), with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h.

NICOLE is expected to strengthen to a Cat.1 Hurricane and approach Abaco Islands in the afternoon of 9 November. After that, it is forecast to make landfall in the morning of 10 November in an area close to Vero Beach on the south-eastern coast of Florida, as a Hurricane Cat. 1.

In the Bahamas, a number of shelters have been organised to host the population across Abaco, Grand Bahama, Andros, Bimini and Berry Islands. According to media, storm surge has been reported across Great Abaco. There are concerns about people living in vulnerable communities that were affected by the passage of hurricane DORIAN in September 2019. In Florida, mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for counties in south-eastern Florida Peninsula, while airport activities have been suspended.