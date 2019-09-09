09 Sep 2019

The Bahamas, USA, Canada- Tropical Cyclone DORIAN Update (DG ECHO, UNOCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 09 Sep 2019 View Original
  • As of 7 September, the death toll in the Bahamas is still 43, 35 on Grand Abaco Island and 8 on Grand Bahama. Many are missing and the death toll is expected to rise. 15,000 are in immediate need of assistance.
  • Search and recovery operations are still being conducted, particularly in Marsh Harbour. Access to affected areas is still limited and assessments to assess the full scope of needs are still pending however, water, sanitation, health and food security needs remain critical.
  • NEMA continues to work with local and international public and private sector entities to ensure that food and water are provided to the affected communities.
  • The Bahamas Red Cross is supporting the Government to assist the evacuees staying in 3 centres in Nassau. The total number of evacuees to Nassau is approximately 3,500 so far. The EU Civil Protection Mechanism was activated on 4 September and offers accepted by the Bahamian government for assistance from the Netherlands and Luxembourg.
  • The European Commission’s Copernicus emergency satellite mapping service was activated for the affected area and 11 grading maps have been produced so far.
  • A DG ECHO Humanitarian Expert is present in Nassau. DG ECHO has allocated EUR 500,000 in immediate humanitarian response

