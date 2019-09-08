08 Sep 2019

The Bahamas, USA, Canada - Tropical Cyclone DORIAN update (DG ECHO, CDEMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 08 Sep 2019

EUCPM activation Copernicus activation

The death toll from Hurricane Dorian remains at 43 and is expected to rise further.

The most affected islands are Abaco and Grand Bahama, but according to current assessments there are significant damages across the archipelago.

In addition to the assistance with two naval vessels offered by The Netherlands in the past days, a communications team of two people from Luxemburg has been accepted and it is expected to be deployed in the coming days.

The Tropical Cyclone Dorian is currently off-shore, moving north east through the US eastern coast. Dorian is expected to impact Nova Scotia (Canada), where about 200 mm of rain and gusts over 140 km an hour are expected.

