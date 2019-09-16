The Bahamas, USA, Bermuda - Tropical Cyclone HUMBERTO (GDACS, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 September 2019)

Tropical Cyclone HUMBERTO passed approximately 100 km east of the north-western Bahamas - already devastated by the recent Hurricane DORIAN - on 14 September as a tropical storm. On 16 September at 3.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 330 km east of Daytona Beach (Florida, USA), with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h (Category 1 Hurricane). HUMBERTO is forecast to continue north-east far off the Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas coast, with maximum sustained winds up to 155-160 km/h (Category 2 hurricane) before passing north off the Bermuda coast on 19-20 September as a Category 1 hurricane. Heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over the north-western Bahamas and from eastern Florida to the Carolinas over 16-18 September, as well as heavy rainfall in Bermuda from 18 September.