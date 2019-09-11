The Bahamas -Tropical Cyclone DORIAN update (DG ECHO, USAID, UN OCHA, Copernicus, Reliefweb) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 September 2019)

The number of fatalities following Tropical Cyclone Dorian's devastating passage over the Bahamas stands at 45 but the number is expected to rise as search and rescue operations continue.

Humanitarian relief efforts continue to focus on Grand Bahama and the Abacos where approximately 3,300 are in shelters, while 4,800 people are sheltering in the capital Nassau.

The Bahamas requested assistance from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism on 4 September and 2 ERCC Liaison Officers are arriving in Nassau. 2 Dutch vessels with significant logistical and technical capacity as well as relief items and a satellite communications team from Luxembourg have been sent to Nassau to contribute to the response.

A DG ECHO humanitarian expert is in Nassau participating in the needs assessment. The European Commission allocated €500,000 in humanitarian funding to immediate response efforts.

The Copernicus emergency satellite mapping service was activated for the affected area (EMSR385) and several grading maps to assess the damage have been produced so far.