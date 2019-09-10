The Bahamas -Tropical Cyclone DORIAN update (DG ECHO, USAID, Direct Relief, Copernicus EMSR385, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 September 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 10 Sep 2019
- The number of fatalities following Tropical Cyclone DORIAN's passage in The Bahamas has reached 45, including 37 in Abaco and 8 in Grand Bahama.
- Most Abaco residents have evacuated to New Providence Island, while shelters in Nassau City are at maximum capacity, as reported by U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance. Various government authorities and humanitarian partners are assisting the affected population with food and relief kits.
- The EU Civil Protection Mechanism was activated on 4 September following a request from the Bahamian government and relief, logistics and communications support are being sent by The Netherlands and Luxembourg. 2 Liaison Officers from the EU's Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) are deploying to the islands in the coming days to coordinate the incoming assistance. DG ECHO has allocated €500,000 to assist with immediate response efforts. A DG ECHO humanitarian expert is already in Nassau.
- The European Commission’s Copernicus emergency satellite mapping service was activated for the affected area.