16 Sep 2019

The Bahamas -Tropical Cyclone DORIAN update (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, CDEMA, Reliefweb)) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 16 Sep 2019 View Original
  • The death toll in the Bahamas following Tropical Cyclone DORIAN stands at 50, but the number is expected to rise.
  • According to UN OCHA, as of 15 September, more than 1,300 people are missing and 2,100 are in temporary shelters. The national authorities have established 13 shelters in New Providence, 6 in Grand Bahama and 1 in Abaco.
  • Following a request for assistance from The Bahamas to the EU Civil Protection Mechanism on 4 September, two Dutch vessels and a team from Luxembourg are providing emergency relief, logistical and communications assistance, inlcuding repairing critical infrastructure.
  • Two liasion officers from the EU Emergency Response Coordination Centre and an ECHO humanitarian expert are coordinating with the national authorities in conducting assessments and assisting the teams working on the ground.

