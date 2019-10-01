The Bahamas - Tropical Cyclone DORIAN update (DG ECHO, Int Med Corps, CDEMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 October 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 01 Oct 2019 — View Original
EUCPM activation & Copernicus activation
- The death toll has risen to 56 after Tropical Cyclone DORIAN hit the Bahamas on 1-3 September, according to the International Medical Corps and the Caribbean Disaster Management Agency. 600 people are still missing. 1,641 displaced have been relocated in 9 shelters (7 in New Providence and 2 in Grand Bahama).
- The EU Civil Protection Mechanism was activated on 4 September following a request from the Bahamas for assistance. Luxembourg and the Netherlands sent teams through the Mechanism to provide communications and logistics support to the Bahamian authorities. Four EU civil protection and humanitarian experts also helped coordinate the EU response and contributed to humanitarian assessments.
- In addition, two EU experts deployed as part of a UN Environment/OCHA Joint Unit provide technical advice in assessing the environmental and human health risks associated with damage sustained to two oil storage facilities. All teams have since returned to Europe.
- The European Commission also provided €500,000 in humanitarian funding to assist with immediate response efforts and 15 maps of the affected area, through its emergency satellite mapping service Copernicus.