Bahamas Hurricane Response: Situation Report #3 (4 October 2019)

BACKGROUND

On September 1st, Hurricane Dorian impacted The Bahamas as a category 5 hurricane with winds up to 200mph. The hurricane remained stationary, battering the Grand Bahama and the Great Abaco islands through September 3rd . Hurricane Dorian brought heavy rains, storm surges, and winds causing severe damage and destruction to thousands of homes. The Rand Memorial Hospital in Grand Bahama experienced significant flooding rendering patient capacity from 86 beds to 10 beds.

HOW SAMARITAN’S PURSE IS RESPONDING

To date, Samaritan’s Purse has delivered over 320 metric tons of emergency relief supplies to two islands in The Bahamas. Currently, Samaritan’s Purse has over 130 staff members across three islands.

To date, Samaritan’s Purse has completed the following on Grand Bahama Island:

Distributed approximately 172,000 liters of clean water.

Served over 3,000 patients including 66 surgeries and minor procedures performed at the Samaritan’s Purse Emergency Field Hospital.

Distributed over 9,000 tarps.

Distributed over 7,900 blankets.

Covered over 100 roofs with tarp.

To date, Samaritan’s Purse has completed the following on Great Abaco Island: