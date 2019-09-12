Bahamas Hurricane Response: Situation Report #1 (12 September 2019)

Background

On September 1st, Hurricane Dorian impacted The Bahamas as a category 5 hurricane with winds up to 200mph. The hurricane remained stationary, battering the Grand Bahama and the Great Abaco islands through September 3rd. Hurricane Dorian brought heavy rains, storm surges, and winds causing severe damage and destruction to thousands of homes. The Rand Memorial Hospital in Grand Bahama experienced significant flooding, which reduced patient capacity from 86 beds to 10 beds.

How Samaritan's Purse is responding

To date, Samaritan’s Purse has delivered over 134 metric tons of emergency relief supplies to two islands in the Bahamas. Currently, Samaritan’s Purse has over 100 staff members across three islands.

To date, Samaritan’s Purse has completed the following on Grand Bahama Island:

Set up and Emergency Field Hospital with the capacity of an Operating Room, Obstetrics Ward, Intensive Care Unit, Outpatient services, and an Emergency Room designed to serve up to 100 patients per day.

Deployed over 40 medical staff including surgeons, physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and lab technicians.

Served over 200 patients including the first surgeries.

To date, Samaritan’s Purse has completed the following on Great Abaco Island: