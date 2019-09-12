12 Sep 2019

Bahamas Hurricane Response: Situation Report #1 (12 September 2019)

Report
from Samaritan's Purse
Published on 12 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (586.24 KB)

Background

On September 1st, Hurricane Dorian impacted The Bahamas as a category 5 hurricane with winds up to 200mph. The hurricane remained stationary, battering the Grand Bahama and the Great Abaco islands through September 3rd. Hurricane Dorian brought heavy rains, storm surges, and winds causing severe damage and destruction to thousands of homes. The Rand Memorial Hospital in Grand Bahama experienced significant flooding, which reduced patient capacity from 86 beds to 10 beds.

How Samaritan's Purse is responding

To date, Samaritan’s Purse has delivered over 134 metric tons of emergency relief supplies to two islands in the Bahamas. Currently, Samaritan’s Purse has over 100 staff members across three islands.

To date, Samaritan’s Purse has completed the following on Grand Bahama Island:

  • Set up and Emergency Field Hospital with the capacity of an Operating Room, Obstetrics Ward, Intensive Care Unit, Outpatient services, and an Emergency Room designed to serve up to 100 patients per day.
  • Deployed over 40 medical staff including surgeons, physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and lab technicians.
  • Served over 200 patients including the first surgeries.

To date, Samaritan’s Purse has completed the following on Great Abaco Island:

  • Distributed approximately 1,212 liters of clean water.
  • Distributed over 950 tarps.
  • Distributed over 450 hygiene kits.
  • Distributed over 100 solar-powered lights.
  • Distributed over 40 (1.4Kw) generators.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.