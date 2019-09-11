Bahamas: Hurricane Dorian Snapshot (as of 10 September 2019)

Preliminary assessments in Grand Bahama and Abaco found widespread destruction, with thousands of houses levelled, telecommunications towers down, and water wells and roads damaged.

With the arrival of evacuees in shelters in Nassau in the past days, humanitarian organizations are liaising with NEMA to support assistance to evacuees in the capital.

Humanitarians also continue to reach people remaining in Grand Bahama and Abaco. Relief assistance mostly arrives in Nassau and is dispatched to affected areas.

Please register your response presence by updating the response contact list at: https://t.ly/mDWGj