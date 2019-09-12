Bahamas: Hurricane Dorian Situation Report No. 03 (as of 11 September 2019)

This report is produced by the United Nations Agencies, Funds and Programmes, the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), with contributions from non-governmental organizations and humanitarian partners. The next report will be issued in 36-48 hours.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Government of The Bahamas revised the official death toll to 50 on 10 September: 42 people died in Abaco Islands and eight in Grand Bahama. Many remain missing as search and rescue operations are still underway. The number of casualties is expected to increase.

• The number of evacuees from Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama continue to increase (5,500 - as of 10 September), with some 2,075 people located in shelters in Nassau. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) assists evacuees and seeks additional shelters as they are near full capacity.

• The government-led response, with the support of UN agencies, humanitarian organizations and military assets, is reaching affected people in Grand Bahama and multiple locations in Abaco Islands, the most affected. NEMA’s Emergency Operations Centres are operational in Abaco and Grand Bahama with strengthened support to further coordinate local assessments and delivery.