04 Sep 2019

The Bahamas – Hurricane Dorian Situation Report #01, 04 September 2019

from World Food Programme
Published on 04 Sep 2019
Download PDF (585.95 KB)

In Numbers

76,278 estimated affected population

Abaco and Grand Bahama islands directly affected

39,000 planned people to be assisted by WFP in coordination with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA)

Highlights

• WFP has four staff in-country to support the Government-led response. Additional staff are being deployed.

• WFP has drafted a 3-month Limited Emergency Operation (LEO) for USD 5.4 million to reach 39,000 beneficiaries. Needs may increase as assessments continue to come in.

• CDEMA and WFP to establish logistics hubs and telecommunications to facilitate the response.

Situation Update

• Category 5 Hurricane Dorian has so far killed 7 people and caused severe damage to over 13,000 houses. Initial reports estimate that 76,278 people are directly affected.

• The Government pre-emptively requested humanitarian assistance on 29 August 2019.

