Bahamas: Hurricane Dorian Revised Emergency Appeal n° MDRBS003

This revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 17.3 million Swiss francs to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Bahamas Red Cross Society (BRCS) to deliver assistance to and support recovery of 2,000 families (8,000 people1 ) with a focus on the following areas of focus and strategy for implementation: Shelter; Health; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Promotion (WASH); Livelihood and basic needs; Protection Gender and Inclusion (PGI); Migration; Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR); and National Society Strengthening (Preparedness for Effective Response) for 18 months. The planned response reflects the situation and information available at this time of the evolving operation and will be adjusted based on further developments and more detailed assessments. Details are available in the Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA)

The disaster and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date

24 August 2019: NOAA informed that a newly formed tropical depression strengthened into Tropical Storm Dorian.

27 August 2019: IFRC issues an Information Bulletin no. 1 monitoring the development of Tropical Storm Dorian and presenting Red Cross actions.

1 September 2019: Hurricane Dorian moves towards northwestern of the Bahamas. IFRC issues an Information Bulletin no. 2 monitoring the development of Hurricane Dorian.

2 September 2019: IFRC issues a DREF Operation (MDRBS003) for 247,444 Swiss francs (CHF) to assist 500 families (2,500 people).

03 September 2019: IFRC issues an Emergency Appeal for 3.2 million Swiss francs to assist 5,000 families (20,000 people).

24 September 2019: IFRC issues the Revised Emergency Appeal for 17.3 million CHF to assist 2,000 families (8,000 people).

The operational strategy

Overall situation

On 1 September 2019, Hurricane Dorian hit the Northern Bahamas with winds of up to 298 km/h reaching Category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale. The storm battered Abaco Island and Grand Bahama for almost two days in what has been described as a stationary hurricane.

The Bahamas is composed of 700 islands distributed over 100,000 square miles of ocean. Hurricane Dorian significantly impacted the north-western Bahamas islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama and the surrounding Keys. Hurricane Dorian surpassed known meteorological records as the strongest Atlantic hurricane documented to directly impact a land mass since records began. Hurricane also affected the north-western Bahamas islands for an approximate total of 68 hours, with the southern eyewall planted over Grand Bahama for about 30 hours.

Abaco Islands are the most severely affected. Initial assessments for Abaco found widespread destruction, with thousands of houses levelled, telecommunications towers destroyed, and water wells and roads damaged. There is very limited or no potable water, electricity or sanitation. Satellite data suggests that in Central Abaco, destroyed buildings are concentrated in the area surrounding Marsh Harbour, the most ravaged, particularly The Pea and The Mudd – both mostly inhabited by vulnerable groups – and Scotland Cay.

In Grand Bahama, the central and eastern parts are the most impacted, with hundreds of homes damaged between Freeport and Deep Water Cay. Satellite data suggests that 76 to 100 per cent of buildings analysed near High Rock (central Grand Bahama), McLeans Town and Deep Water Cay (eastern Grand Bahama) have been destroyed. Oil tanks have also been damaged.

As of 19 September, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has registered 1,958 evacuees in shelters in New Providence. Some evacuees sought shelter with relatives and friends across the Bahamas. While the death toll remains at 52; many more are missing, and the death toll is expected to rise.

On 2 September, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Bahamas issued a broad list of needed disaster relief items (including, among other, tents, cots, hygiene kits, potable/purified water, water bladders and containers, first aid items, chain saws, plastic tarpaulins, debris removal tools, blankets). The Ministry of Finance also issued a Declaration of Exigency which grants, for a period of 30 to 90 days, tax exemptions on the importation of disaster relief items, including medicine and medical supplies, building materials, tents, cots, bedding materials and mosquito nettings, electrical fixtures and materials, plumbing fixtures and materials, household furniture, furnishing and appliances, electrical generators, bottled water, clothing, food for personal consumption and personal hygiene products