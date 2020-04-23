The Bahamas: Hurricane Dorian Revised Emergency Appeal n° 3 (MDRBS003)

This revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of some 32 million Swiss francs (increased from 26.2m Swiss francs), to enable the IFRC to support the Bahamas Red Cross Society (BRCS) to deliver assistance and longer term support for recovery to some 15,000 people for 22 months (extended for 4 months), with a focus on the following areas of focus and strategy of implementation: Shelter, Livelihoods and basic needs; Health; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Promotion; Migration (restoring family links); Protection, Gender and Inclusion, Disaster Risk Reduction and National Society development. This revised Appeal results in a funding gap of 7,3 million Swiss francs based on an increased number of people to be assisted and an extended timeframe to allow for the reconstruction of one BRCS branch. This revised Appeal also takes into consideration the potential delays related to the restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this point in the operation and will be adjusted based on further developments if required. Details are available in the Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA).