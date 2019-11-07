The Bahamas: Hurricane Dorian Revised Emergency Appeal (MDRBS003) Revision no. 2

This revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 26.2 million Swiss francs (increased from 17.3 million) to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support The Bahamas Red Cross Society (BRCS) to deliver assistance to and support recovery of 2,500 families (10,000 people) with a focus on the following areas of focus and strategy for implementation: Shelter; Health; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Promotion (WASH); Livelihood and basic needs; Protection Gender and Inclusion (PGI); Migration; Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR); and National Society Strengthening (Preparedness for Effective Response) for 18 months. The planned response reflects the situation and information available at this time of the evolving operation and will be adjusted based on further developments and more detailed assessments. Details are available in the Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) <click here>

This revised Emergency Appeal results in a funding gap of 14.1 million Swiss francs based on an increased number of people to be reached through livelihoods and basic needs activities and consequent increase in the number of staff and volunteers involved.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies wants to express its gratitude to all partners and donors who have contributed to this operation.

The disaster and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date

24 August 2019: NOAA informed that a newly formed tropical depression strengthened into Tropical Storm Dorian.

August - September 2019: IFRC issues an Information Bulletin no. 1 and Information Bulletin no. 2 monitoring the development of Hurricane Dorian.

2 September 2019: IFRC issues a DREF Operation (MDRBS003) for 247,444 Swiss francs (CHF) to assist 500 families (2,500 people).

03 September 2019: IFRC issues an Emergency Appeal for 3.2 million Swiss francs to assist 5,000 families (20,000 people).

24 September 2019: IFRC issues the Revised Emergency Appeal for 17.3 million CHF to assist additional 2,000 families (8,000 people).

27 September 2019: Operations update n°1 issued.

08 October 2019: Operations update n°2 issued.

06 November 2019. IFRC issues the second Revised Emergency Appeal for 26.2 million CHF to assist 2,500 families (10,000 people),

The operational strategy

Overall situation

On 1 September 2019, Hurricane Dorian hit the Northern Bahamas with winds of up to 298 km/h reaching Category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale. The storm battered Abaco Island and Grand Bahama for almost two days in what has been described as a stationary hurricane.

The Bahamas is composed of 700 islands distributed over 100,000 square miles of ocean. Hurricane Dorian significantly impacted the north-western Bahamas islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama and the surrounding Keys. Hurricane Dorian surpassed known meteorological records as the strongest Atlantic hurricane documented to directly impact a land mass since records began. Hurricane also affected the north-western Bahamas islands for an approximate total of 68 hours, with the southern eyewall planted over Grand Bahama for about 30 hours.

Abaco Islands are the most severely affected. Initial assessments for Abaco found widespread destruction, with thousands of houses levelled, telecommunications towers destroyed, and water wells and roads damaged. There is very limited or no potable water, electricity or sanitation. Satellite data suggests that in Central Abaco, destroyed buildings are concentrated in the area surrounding Marsh Harbour, the most ravaged, particularly The Pea and The Mudd – both mostly inhabited by vulnerable groups – and Scotland Cay. Varying degrees of damage were also registered in critical infrastructure in Abaco such as health centres. Marsh Harbour port as well as the airport.

In Grand Bahama, the central and eastern parts are the most impacted, with major damage to 1385 households and 326 destroyed homes between Freeport and Deep Water Cay. A damage assessment carried out by the Department of Social Services in Grand Bahama suggest that 75 per cent of houses assessed near Eight Mile Rock West End, Freeport and East End, were destroyed or suffered major damage. Oil tanks have also been damaged. According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), there were 777 sheltered people in 5 official shelters in New Providence as of 28th of October.

The population affected by the disaster includes Bahamian citizens from Grand Bahama and Abaco and a large number of people of Haitian descent residing in The Bahamas. While some of this segment of the displaced population are regularised and reside under work permits, many are present in The Bahamas without immigration status, have missing documentation or could be stateless making them particularly vulnerable in the aftermath of the hurricane. Moreover, a new tropical depression during the Hurricane Season could pose another threat to the islands of The Bahamas that were hit hard by Hurricane Dorian.