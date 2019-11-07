07 Nov 2019

The Bahamas: Hurricane Dorian Revised Emergency Appeal (MDRBS003)

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 06 Nov 2019
This revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 26.2 million Swiss francs (increased from 17.3 million) to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support The Bahamas Red Cross Society (BRCS) to deliver assistance to and support recovery of 2,500 families (10,000 people) with a focus on the following areas of focus and strategy for implementation: Shelter; Health; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Promotion (WASH); Livelihood and basic needs; Protection Gender and Inclusion (PGI); Migration; Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR); and National Society Strengthening (Preparedness for Effective Response) for 18 months. The planned response reflects the situation and information available at this time of the evolving operation and will be adjusted based on further developments and more detailed assessments. Details are available in the Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA)(Click here).

This revised Emergency Appeal results in a funding gap of 14.1 million Swiss francs based on an increased number of people to be reached through livelihoods and basic needs activities and consequent increase in the number of staff and volunteers involved.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies wants to express its gratitude to all partners and donors who have contributed to this operation.

