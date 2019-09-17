Bahamas Hurricane Dorian Response Dashboard, As of 11:00am (EST) 16 September 2019

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has installed its Emergency Support Functions (ESF) humanitarian coordination structure, composed of 15 ESFs with their own lead ministries or departments to align response functions between relevant stakeholders. The regional and international humanitarian community has designated focal points for each of the relevant ESFs to strengthen support and coordination efforts to the Government-led response. NEMA has set up an Emergency Operations Centre (EOCs) in Marsh Harbour and in Freeport with the support of OCHA and USAID to coordinate relief operations for more than 30 registered organizations.