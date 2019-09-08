08 Sep 2019

Bahamas Hurricane Dorian: Population and Seaport Status, As of 07 September 2019

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 07 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.47 MB)

LOGISTICS CHALLENGES

• CDEMA has alerted partners that they are currently focused on overcoming and logistics challenges to reach affected populations as soon as possible, as well as evacuation and setting up communications on Abaco.

• Access to affected areas is progressively resuming, albeit limited. Needs assessments are being undertaken by UN agencies and humanitarian organizations: on 7 September, two assessment teams accessed several locations across Abaco, the most affected.

• Despite these constraints, relief assistance to respond to the most urgent needs is arriving in Nassau and is dispatched to affected areas, including more than 14,000 individual mealsready-to-eat from WFP which arrived on 6 September and were immediately delivered to the islands.

14.7K
INDIVIDUAL MEALS-READY-TOEAT FROM WFP SHIPPED TO ABACO AND GRAND BAHAMA.

