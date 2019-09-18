Bahamas: Hurricane Dorian Funding Snapshot (as of 18 September 2019)

After Dorian barreled over north-western Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane, multiple countries and humanitarian and regional groups provided funding to support Government-led response efforts. Contributions are supporting relief efforts, humanitarian supply procurement and distribution and direct funding of response activities. IFRC and PAHO each launched appeals of more than US$3 million for critical short-term assistance and supplies as well. These contributions do not represent all financial contributions to relief efforts - this snapshot only accounts for available information on contributions from countries and humanitarian and regional groups while private sector donations continue to be researched. All contributions have been sourced through the Dorian ReliefWeb Portal, available at https://bit.ly/2krz3cY