05 Sep 2019

Bahamas: Hurricane Dorian - Flash Update No. 2 (as of 04 September 2019)

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 04 Sep 2019
preview


This report is produced in collaboration with humanitarian partners. Information is based on preliminary reports ahead of pending assessments and verification. The update will be produced within the next 24 to 36 hours, depending on the information available from impacted areas.

MAIN POINTS

• Dorian cleared Grand Bahama on 3 September, allowing teams in Bahamas to perform aerial reconnaissance and begin assessing the scope of the damage.

• Initial reports show severe widespread damage to housing and infrastructure across both Abaco and Grand Bahama.

• Bahamas is reporting at least seven deaths so far and are expecting this number to rise.

• Preliminary information on needs suggests that more than 60,000 people may need water and food assistance – further assessments are still pending.

• International organizations are making additional deployments of personnel and resources to support the Government and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

