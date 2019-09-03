Bahamas: Hurricane Dorian - Flash Update No. 1 (as of 02 September 2019)

Main Points:

· Hurricane Dorian made landfall over northwest Bahamas on 1 September as the strongest hurricane in Bahamas’ history.

· Dorian is currently moving westward over Grand Bahama at approximately 1 mph, practically stalling over the island and delaying the deployment of assessment teams on standby in Nassau.

· The Prime Minister of the Bahamas has reported that five individuals have been confirmed killed as a result of Hurricane Dorian.

· Pre-impact projections based on available data suggest urgent needs in water, food, shelter and early recovery. However, many of these projections are subject to post-impact verification once the Government issues an all-clear.