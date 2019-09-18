18 Sep 2019

The Bahamas - Hurricane Dorian, Fact Sheet #9 (September 18, 2019)

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 18 Sep 2019
Download PDF (200.5 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Affected populations’ acute humanitarian needs largely met, NEMA reports

  • USAID provides additional funding to support health, shelter, WASH and other priority needs

  • DoD draws down aerial assets as response transitions to recovery

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • The Government of The Bahamas (GoB) National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed in a September 16 press statement that the Hurricane Dorian response has transitioned to a recovery phase, as the majority of affected populations’ acute humanitarian needs are being met. Accordingly, DoD transportation and logistics assets, which began facilitating humanitarian movements on September 6, transitioned out of The Bahamas on September 18. Relief actors will utilize The Bahamas’ improving commercial air and shipping capabilities to support relief operations going forward.

  • The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) confirmed 51 deaths, including 43 deaths recorded on Abaco Island, due to Hurricane Dorian as of September 16. In coordination with NEMA and with technical guidance from the U.S. Government (USG), the RBPF is leading victim identification efforts, and expects the number of fatalities to increase as debris removal operations continue in areas of Abaco that suffered near total destruction from the storm.

  • The USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) continues to conduct daily needs assessments across affected areas to inform planning and implementation of humanitarian programs to address multi-sector needs. To date, USAID has provided more than $17 million to the Hurricane Dorian response, including recent contributions of nearly $3 million to International Medical Corps (IMC) for health and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) activities, and $1.5 million to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for information management and shelter support.

