17 Sep 2019

The Bahamas - Hurricane Dorian, Fact Sheet #8 (September 16, 2019)

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 16 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (195.95 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • USG increases support for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts by nearly $11 million

  • SYG Guterres visits The Bahamas, commends GoB-led response

  • GoB looks toward recovery, focuses on restoring basic services and infrastructure

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Due to the formation and nearby passage of Tropical Storm Humberto, a tropical storm warning was in effect on September 13 and 14 for northwestern islands of The Bahamas, hindering aircraft and vessel movements supporting Hurricane Dorian relief efforts on the worst-affected islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama. Despite the two-day reduction of air and sea operations, relief and storm-preparedness efforts continued on the ground in Abaco, with the USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) collaborating with partners and other organizations to distribute emergency shelter supplies and provide shelter facilities for vulnerable populations. Tropical Storm Humberto moved away from The Bahamas on September 14, causing no further damage to Hurricane Dorian-affected islands.

  • With the majority of affected populations’ immediate needs met by local and international relief efforts, according to the UN, the Government of The Bahamas (GoB) National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reports that the response is gradually shifting toward recovery. In line with this, USAID’s urban search-and-rescue (USAR) team demobilized and departed The Bahamas on September 14. During the ten-day deployment, the team searched and conducted structural assessments of more than 1,000 houses and buildings across Abaco and surrounding cays.

  • To date, international donors have provided an estimated $26 million toward Hurricane Dorian relief and recovery efforts in The Bahamas. Of this, the U.S. Government (USG) has provided approximately $21 million, including $8.5 million from DoD for logistics and transportation support and $12.5 million from USAID for multi-sector relief activities.

