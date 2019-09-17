The Bahamas - Hurricane Dorian, Fact Sheet #8 (September 16, 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Due to the formation and nearby passage of Tropical Storm Humberto, a tropical storm warning was in effect on September 13 and 14 for northwestern islands of The Bahamas, hindering aircraft and vessel movements supporting Hurricane Dorian relief efforts on the worst-affected islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama. Despite the two-day reduction of air and sea operations, relief and storm-preparedness efforts continued on the ground in Abaco, with the USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) collaborating with partners and other organizations to distribute emergency shelter supplies and provide shelter facilities for vulnerable populations. Tropical Storm Humberto moved away from The Bahamas on September 14, causing no further damage to Hurricane Dorian-affected islands.

With the majority of affected populations’ immediate needs met by local and international relief efforts, according to the UN, the Government of The Bahamas (GoB) National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reports that the response is gradually shifting toward recovery. In line with this, USAID’s urban search-and-rescue (USAR) team demobilized and departed The Bahamas on September 14. During the ten-day deployment, the team searched and conducted structural assessments of more than 1,000 houses and buildings across Abaco and surrounding cays.