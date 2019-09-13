The Bahamas - Hurricane Dorian, Fact Sheet #7 (September 12, 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

The humanitarian response continues in The Bahamas’ storm-affected Abaco and Grand Bahama islands, as well as other areas of the country hosting displaced populations.

Providing immediate and longer-term shelter solutions for displaced individuals remains a top response priority, according to the Government of The Bahamas (GoB) National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). New Providence Island, where the capital city of Nassau is located, hosted an estimated 5,500 evacuees as of September 11.

On September 12, USAID Administrator Mark Green announced approximately $3.8 million in additional funding for the humanitarian response in The Bahamas, including support for USAID partners to provide health, livelihoods, logistics, psychosocial support, shelter, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance for affected communities. To date, the U.S. Government (USG) has provided nearly $10.2 million to meet emergency needs resulting from Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas.