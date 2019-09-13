13 Sep 2019

The Bahamas - Hurricane Dorian, Fact Sheet #7 (September 12, 2019)

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 12 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (272.61 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • USAID contributes an additional $3.8 million for emergency response activities

  • EMTs provide health care services to affected communities in Abaco, Grand Bahama

  • Repairs underway to restore cellular services, power in worst-affected eastern Grand Bahama, northern Abaco

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • The humanitarian response continues in The Bahamas’ storm-affected Abaco and Grand Bahama islands, as well as other areas of the country hosting displaced populations.
    Providing immediate and longer-term shelter solutions for displaced individuals remains a top response priority, according to the Government of The Bahamas (GoB) National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). New Providence Island, where the capital city of Nassau is located, hosted an estimated 5,500 evacuees as of September 11.

  • On September 12, USAID Administrator Mark Green announced approximately $3.8 million in additional funding for the humanitarian response in The Bahamas, including support for USAID partners to provide health, livelihoods, logistics, psychosocial support, shelter, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance for affected communities. To date, the U.S. Government (USG) has provided nearly $10.2 million to meet emergency needs resulting from Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas.

  • The USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) continues to coordinate USG response activities in The Bahamas. As of September 11, DoD had provided more than 60 flights for humanitarian operations, transporting approximately 250 personnel and 120 metric tons (MT) of relief commodities. Experts from the DART and U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) are also providing coordination and technical support to the NEMA-led emergency operations centers in Abaco and Nassau.

