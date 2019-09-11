11 Sep 2019

The Bahamas - Hurricane Dorian, Fact Sheet #6 (September 10, 2019)

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 10 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (187.68 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • USAID-supported SAR team operations cover nearly 800 square miles

  • IOM delivers 5,000 USAID/OFDAsupported shelter kits

  • GoB, relief actors continue efforts to restore electricity and telecommunication services

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Evacuations from The Bahamas’ storm-affected Abaco island group to the capital city of Nassau, located in New Providence Island, continue daily, facilitated by commercial and the Government of The Bahamas (GoB)-supported aircrafts and sea vessels. Between September 6 and 9, an estimated 5,400 people displaced by Hurricane Dorian arrived in Nassau, the GoB National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reports.

  • Airports and seaports in Abaco and Grand Bahama have largely resumed normal functioning, allowing relief actors to better access and deliver assistance in worst-affected areas of the islands.

  • As of September 9, the Commissioner of the Royal Bahamas Police Force confirmed the number of recorded deaths due to Hurricane Dorian had increased to 50, including 42 in Abaco and eight in Grand Bahama.

  • A USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), comprising more than 100 disaster response experts and search-and-rescue (SAR) personnel, positioned in The Bahamas continues to coordinate U.S. Government (USG) interagency humanitarian efforts in support of the GoB-led disaster response to Hurricane Dorian.

  • DoD is operating daily flights to transport humanitarian actors and relief commodities between Nassau and storm-impacted islands. As of September 9, DoD ships and more than 20 helicopters had transported approximately 72 metric tons of supplies and 180 response personnel.

