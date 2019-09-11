The Bahamas - Hurricane Dorian, Fact Sheet #6 (September 10, 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Evacuations from The Bahamas’ storm-affected Abaco island group to the capital city of Nassau, located in New Providence Island, continue daily, facilitated by commercial and the Government of The Bahamas (GoB)-supported aircrafts and sea vessels. Between September 6 and 9, an estimated 5,400 people displaced by Hurricane Dorian arrived in Nassau, the GoB National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reports.

Airports and seaports in Abaco and Grand Bahama have largely resumed normal functioning, allowing relief actors to better access and deliver assistance in worst-affected areas of the islands.

As of September 9, the Commissioner of the Royal Bahamas Police Force confirmed the number of recorded deaths due to Hurricane Dorian had increased to 50, including 42 in Abaco and eight in Grand Bahama.

A USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), comprising more than 100 disaster response experts and search-and-rescue (SAR) personnel, positioned in The Bahamas continues to coordinate U.S. Government (USG) interagency humanitarian efforts in support of the GoB-led disaster response to Hurricane Dorian.