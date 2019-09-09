09 Sep 2019

The Bahamas - Hurricane Dorian, Fact Sheet #4 (September 8, 2019)

from US Agency for International Development
Published on 08 Sep 2019
HIGHLIGHTS

  • USAID conducts on-the-ground assessments in Abaco to identify priority needs, inform response planning

  • USAID/OFDA partner BRCS distributes relief commodities to households across Abaco

  • USAID Administrator Mark Green visits The Bahamas to observe humanitarian activities, meet with response actors

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Humanitarian efforts continue to scale up in The Bahamas’ Abaco and Grand Bahama islands, with over 80 relief actors present in The Bahamas as of September 7, including The Government of Bahamas (GoB), UN agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and donors, the UN reports.

  • With the support of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), members of USAID/OFDA’s Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), along with other relief actors, conducted aerial and on-the-ground assessments of storm-affected areas of Abaco and nearby cays on September 7 and 8. The assessments found that predominant humanitarian needs include safe drinking water, shelter support, and measures to restore power and enable access to hard-to-reach communities. Additionally, USAID/OFDA partner The Bahamas Red Cross Society (BRCS) distributed relief commodities across Abaco on September 7.

  • With support from USAID/FFP, the UN World Food Program (WFP) procured and transported nearly 14,000 individual ready-to-eat meals from Miami, Florida, to The Bahamas on September 6; the UN agency began distributions in Abaco on September 8.
    Additionally, nearly 30 distribution locations coordinated by the GoB National Emergency Response Agency (NEMA) on Grand Bahama began providing food to affected populations on September 7.

  • On September 8, USAID Administrator Mark Green visited The Bahamas to observe relief efforts and discuss humanitarian needs and challenges with response partners and GoB representatives, including Prime Minister of The Bahamas Hubert Minnis.

