07 Sep 2019

The Bahamas - Hurricane Dorian, Fact Sheet #3 (September 7, 2019)

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 07 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (182.36 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • USAID relief commodities reach Abaco and Grand Bahama for distribution by GoB authorities

  • Electricity and telecommunication services remain limited or unavailable in affected areas

  • WFP transports ready-to-eat meals, relief commodities, and support for logistics and communication services to The Bahamas

  • USAID/FFP contributes $1 million to WFP to provide food assistance

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Following several days of impaired access to The Bahamas’ Abaco and Grand Bahama islands, which sustained extensive damage as Hurricane Dorian made landfall over the islands on September 1 and 2, emergency relief supplies—including buckets, hygiene kits, water storage containers, and shelter materials provided by USAID—have reached the islands for onward distribution to storm-affected populations.

  • The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and a USAID-deployed search-and-rescue (SAR) team continue SAR operations in worst-affected areas of the islands in coordination with the Government of The Bahamas (GoB).

  • The GoB and other response actors have commenced rapid needs assessments on Abaco and Grand Bahama to better determine the extent of needs and inform response planning. The GoB National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) continues to coordinate the emergency response, with support from UN agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and international donors, including the U.S. Government (USG).

  • A USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) is coordinating the USG response, engaging in damage and needs assessments, identifying priority needs, and working with partners to provide critical assistance to storm-affected populations.

  • To date, the USG has provided more than $2.8 million to the emergency response, including $1 million from USAID/FFP to the UN World Food Program (WFP) for emergency food assistance and more than $1.8 million from USAID/OFDA for relief commodities and logistics support.

