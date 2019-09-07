The Bahamas - Hurricane Dorian, Fact Sheet #3 (September 7, 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

WFP transports ready-to-eat meals, relief commodities, and support for logistics and communication services to The Bahamas

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Following several days of impaired access to The Bahamas’ Abaco and Grand Bahama islands, which sustained extensive damage as Hurricane Dorian made landfall over the islands on September 1 and 2, emergency relief supplies—including buckets, hygiene kits, water storage containers, and shelter materials provided by USAID—have reached the islands for onward distribution to storm-affected populations.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and a USAID-deployed search-and-rescue (SAR) team continue SAR operations in worst-affected areas of the islands in coordination with the Government of The Bahamas (GoB).

The GoB and other response actors have commenced rapid needs assessments on Abaco and Grand Bahama to better determine the extent of needs and inform response planning. The GoB National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) continues to coordinate the emergency response, with support from UN agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and international donors, including the U.S. Government (USG).

A USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) is coordinating the USG response, engaging in damage and needs assessments, identifying priority needs, and working with partners to provide critical assistance to storm-affected populations.