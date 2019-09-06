06 Sep 2019

The Bahamas - Hurricane Dorian, Fact Sheet #2 (September 5, 2019)

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 05 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (192.07 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Abaco and Grand Bahama sustain severe damage following Hurricane Dorian; impaired infrastructure, transportation routes delay needs assessments

  • An estimated 2,000 people seek shelter at a GoB facility and health clinic in Abaco

  • Relief personnel arrive in The Bahamas to support GoB-led response

  • USCG rescues 114 people from flooded areas

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Relief actors continue to conduct assessments of The Bahamas’ Abaco and Grand Bahama islands, which sustained extensive damage as Hurricane Dorian made landfall over the islands on September 1 and 2. Critical infrastructure, including airports, health facilities, ports, and telecommunications structures, remained impaired due to damage and flooding as of September 4, limiting response activities and on-the-ground assessments in affected areas.

  • Preliminary estimates indicate that more than 60,000 people may require assistance accessing food and safe drinking water in the coming weeks, according to the UN. International organizations are deploying personnel and resources to support the response effort, led by the Government of The Bahamas (GoB) National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

  • Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator (ERC) Mark Lowcock visited The Bahamas on September 4 and announced a $1 million contribution from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support the delivery of life-saving assistance in Abaco and Grand Bahama.

  • A USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), comprising 32 disaster response experts and 57 search and rescue personnel, positioned in The Bahamas continues to support GoB-led disaster assessment and response efforts.

  • The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) had rescued 114 people from flood-inundated areas of The Bahamas as of September 4.

  • To date, the U.S. Government (USG) has contributed more than $1.8 million toward the Hurricane Dorian response in The Bahamas.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.