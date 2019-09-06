The Bahamas - Hurricane Dorian, Fact Sheet #2 (September 5, 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

An estimated 2,000 people seek shelter at a GoB facility and health clinic in Abaco

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Relief actors continue to conduct assessments of The Bahamas’ Abaco and Grand Bahama islands, which sustained extensive damage as Hurricane Dorian made landfall over the islands on September 1 and 2. Critical infrastructure, including airports, health facilities, ports, and telecommunications structures, remained impaired due to damage and flooding as of September 4, limiting response activities and on-the-ground assessments in affected areas.

Preliminary estimates indicate that more than 60,000 people may require assistance accessing food and safe drinking water in the coming weeks, according to the UN. International organizations are deploying personnel and resources to support the response effort, led by the Government of The Bahamas (GoB) National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator (ERC) Mark Lowcock visited The Bahamas on September 4 and announced a $1 million contribution from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support the delivery of life-saving assistance in Abaco and Grand Bahama.

A USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), comprising 32 disaster response experts and 57 search and rescue personnel, positioned in The Bahamas continues to support GoB-led disaster assessment and response efforts.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) had rescued 114 people from flood-inundated areas of The Bahamas as of September 4.