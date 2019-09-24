24 Sep 2019

The Bahamas - Hurricane Dorian, Fact Sheet #11 (September 24, 2019)

from US Agency for International Development
Published on 24 Sep 2019
HIGHLIGHTS

  • GoB creates new agency to oversee recovery efforts

  • Power restored to Grand Bahama’s Rand Memorial Hospital

  • DART continues to provide technical guidance to GoB, relief actors

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • On September 22, Prime Minister (PM) of The Bahamas Hubert Minn is announced the creation of the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management, and Reconstruction. The new government agency will oversee early recovery efforts on The Bahamas’ Abaco and Grand Bahama islands, which sustained extensive damage due to Hurricane Dorian.

  • The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) confirmed 53 deaths due to Hurricane Dorian as of September 20, including 45 deaths reported in Abaco and eight deaths in Grand Bahama; the RBPF expects the death toll to rise amid ongoing debris removal operations in the most heavily affected areas of Abaco, including The Mudd and Pigeon Pea informal settlements.On September 23, Government of The Bahamas (GoB) officials announced plans to contract local companies to begin conducting more extensive debris removal in the informal settlements.

  • Humanitarian actors, including USAID-supported partners, continue to meet the basic emergency food, health, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) needs of storm-affected populations on Abaco, Grand Bahama, and New Providence islands. Nearly 30 USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) members remain in The Bahamas to provide technical support to the GoB and other relief actors during the early stages of recovery, including advising on transitional shelter strategies.

