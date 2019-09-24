The Bahamas - Hurricane Dorian, Fact Sheet #11 (September 24, 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

On September 22, Prime Minister (PM) of The Bahamas Hubert Minn is announced the creation of the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management, and Reconstruction. The new government agency will oversee early recovery efforts on The Bahamas’ Abaco and Grand Bahama islands, which sustained extensive damage due to Hurricane Dorian.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) confirmed 53 deaths due to Hurricane Dorian as of September 20, including 45 deaths reported in Abaco and eight deaths in Grand Bahama; the RBPF expects the death toll to rise amid ongoing debris removal operations in the most heavily affected areas of Abaco, including The Mudd and Pigeon Pea informal settlements.On September 23, Government of The Bahamas (GoB) officials announced plans to contract local companies to begin conducting more extensive debris removal in the informal settlements.