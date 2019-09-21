The Bahamas - Hurricane Dorian, Fact Sheet #10 (September 20, 2019)
HIGHLIGHTS
OCHA records 2,000 people in need in northern Abaco
IOM completes first round of DTM, identifies needs in collective shelters
USAID partners continue to provide health, food, shelter assistance
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
As the Government of The Bahamas (GoB) National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) continues to coordinate early recovery efforts in islands affected by Hurricane Dorian, relief actors are conducting assessments aimed at refining strategies to meet the ongoing needs of affected populations. Following a needs assessment and analysis of populations remaining on The Bahamas’ Abaco Island, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that more than 2,000 people remain in need of varying levels of assistance in northern Abaco.
USAID/OFDA partner the International Organization for Migration (IOM) completed a first round of its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) exercise, which assessed seven of the ten remaining collective shelters hosting displaced populations in and around the capital city of Nassau on New Providence Island. DTM results indicate that most assessed populations’ basic needs are being met; however, relief actors remain concerned regarding water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities and provision of non-food items in some shelters.
The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) confirmed 52 deaths due to Hurricane Dorian as of September 19. The RBPF, in coordination with the GoB Ministry of Health (MoH)
Medical Examiner’s Office, leads victim recovery and fatality management efforts, and has underscored that the number of fatalities may increase as debris removal operations in storm-affected areas continue.
As of September 17, the UN World Food Program (WFP) had reached more than 3,600 people with ready-to-eat meals, with support from USAID/FFP. Various relief actors continue to distribute food assistance at more than 80 locations across The Bahamas’ Abaco, Grand Bahama, and New Providence islands.