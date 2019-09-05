The Bahamas - Hurricane Dorian, Fact Sheet #1 (September 4, 2019)
HIGHLIGHTS
Hurricane Dorian severely damages homes and infrastructure and causes extensive flooding in Abaco and Grand Bahama
GoB and relief actors report challenges accessing populations in need due to impaired transportation routes and persistent storm conditions
GoB launches search-and-rescue operations and coordinates response activities from a 24/7 emergency operations center
USG declares disaster in The Bahamas, mobilizes staff and relief commodities to meet immediate humanitarian needs
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Hurricane Dorian made landfall over The Bahamas’ Abaco and Grand Bahama islands from September 1 to 2 with sustained wind speeds of approximately 180 miles per hour (mph), resulting in at least 20 deaths, the Government of The Bahamas (GoB) reports. The storm—a Category 5 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale—damaged an estimated 13,000 houses in The Bahamas, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC); however, preliminary damage assessments remained ongoing as of September 4.
On September 2, U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Stephanie Bowers declared a disaster in The Bahamas due to the effects of Hurricane Dorian. On the same day, USAID activated a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to lead the U.S. Government (USG) response, as well as a Washington, D.C.-based Response Management Team (RMT) to support the DART. The DART and RMT are responding to the situation in coordination with other USG counterparts, GoB representatives, and humanitarian partners.
To date, USAID/OFDA has positioned 26 disaster response experts in The Bahamas to support GoB-led disaster assessment and response efforts. The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) is supporting immediate response efforts by conducting helicopter search-andrescue activities; as of September 4, the USCG had rescued 39 individuals in Abaco and three individuals in Grand Bahama from flood-inundated areas. USAID is also deploying an international urban search-and-rescue (USAR) team, comprising 57 people and four canines, to The Bahamas on September 4.