01 Oct 2019

The Bahamas - Hurricane Dorian ETS Situation Report #4 (Reporting period 16/09/19 to 27/09/19)

Report
from World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Published on 27 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (173.98 KB)

Highlights

• The ETS operation in the Bahamas phased out as of 22 September as local services became available.

• Local ETS partners provided connectivity in five priority locations on Abaco island: Marsh Harbour port, Marsh Harbour international airport, the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at a Government building, Maxwell Supermarket and Marsh Harbour hospital throughout the response.

• As the national response moved to the recovery phase, WFP engaged with the government of the Bahamas to implement the ETS transition plan, hand over services to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and phase out ETS activities.

Situation Overview

Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas on 1 September as a deadly Category 5 storm. It stalled and spent more than 36 hours over the nation with winds of 185‒220 miles per hour and a storm surge of 18‒23 feet above sea level. As of 20 September, the official death toll in the Bahamas is 53 and more than 1,300 people remain missing.

On 16 September, the government’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) announced that the Hurricane Dorian response has transitioned to the recovery phase, as the majority of affected populations’ acute humanitarian needs are being met.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.