The Bahamas - Hurricane Dorian ETS Situation Report #4 (Reporting period 16/09/19 to 27/09/19)

Highlights

• The ETS operation in the Bahamas phased out as of 22 September as local services became available.

• Local ETS partners provided connectivity in five priority locations on Abaco island: Marsh Harbour port, Marsh Harbour international airport, the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at a Government building, Maxwell Supermarket and Marsh Harbour hospital throughout the response.

• As the national response moved to the recovery phase, WFP engaged with the government of the Bahamas to implement the ETS transition plan, hand over services to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and phase out ETS activities.

Situation Overview

Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas on 1 September as a deadly Category 5 storm. It stalled and spent more than 36 hours over the nation with winds of 185‒220 miles per hour and a storm surge of 18‒23 feet above sea level. As of 20 September, the official death toll in the Bahamas is 53 and more than 1,300 people remain missing.

On 16 September, the government’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) announced that the Hurricane Dorian response has transitioned to the recovery phase, as the majority of affected populations’ acute humanitarian needs are being met.