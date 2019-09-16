16 Sep 2019

The Bahamas - Hurricane Dorian ETS Situation Report #3 (Reporting period 10/09/19 to 15/09/19)

from World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Situation Overview

The death toll from Hurricane Dorian ‒ a category 5 hurricane which struck the northern Bahamas from 1-3 September ‒ has been revised from 43 to 50 with thousands still missing as search and rescue operations continue. The number of evacuees from Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama – the worst affected areas – continue to increase with over 2,000 people located in government-established shelters in Nassau, which are near full capacity. An estimated 90 percent of housing and infrastructure on Abaco Island is damaged or destroyed, with many homes still without power.

UN agencies and humanitarian organizations continue to support the government-led response, under the leadership of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and in close coordination with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).

NEMA’s Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs) are operational in Nassau, Abaco and Grand Bahama with strengthened support to further coordinate local assessments and delivery of services.

Highlights

The ETS Coordinator for the Bahamas response is conducting a short mission to Abaco Islands from 12‒16 September to assess existing services and identify additional needs.

Teams from the Government of Luxembourg and the Information Technology Disaster Resource Centre (ITDRC) have arrived in Nassau to support the response and went to Grand Bahama to assess ICT needs together with NetHope.

Local ETS partners are currently providing connectivity in five priority locations on Abaco island: Marsh Harbour port, Marsh Harbour international airport, the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at a Government building, Maxwell Supermarket used as the military EOC and Marsh Harbour hospital.

More than 180 users have used Internet connectivity services provided by the ETS team across Abaco since the start of the response.

