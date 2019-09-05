The Bahamas - Hurricane Dorian ETS Situation Report #1 (Reporting period 01/09/19 to 04/09/19)

Situation Overview

The Bahamas, an archipelago in the Caribbean region, is vulnerable to storms and floods during the annual hurricane season from June to November, frequently impacting on its people.

Hurricane Dorian – a category 5 hurricane – made landfall over the Bahamas on 1 September, resulting in wind speeds of up to 300km/h and storm surge flooding of 18-23 feet (5.5-7 metres) above normal tide levels.

At least seven people have been killed as Hurricane Dorian moved westward over Grand Bahama at approximately 1mph, virtually stalling over the island. An estimated 76,278 people have been affected with as many as 13,000 homes damaged or destroyed. At this stage, all projections on humanitarian needs are subject to post-impact verification once the Government issues an all clear.

Hurricane Dorian is the strongest hurricane on record to hit the Bahamas in modern times, causing severe impact to communications, power and transportation primarily on Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama.

Highlights