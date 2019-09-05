The Bahamas - Hurricane Dorian ETS Situation Report #1 (Reporting period 01/09/19 to 04/09/19)
Situation Overview
The Bahamas, an archipelago in the Caribbean region, is vulnerable to storms and floods during the annual hurricane season from June to November, frequently impacting on its people.
Hurricane Dorian – a category 5 hurricane – made landfall over the Bahamas on 1 September, resulting in wind speeds of up to 300km/h and storm surge flooding of 18-23 feet (5.5-7 metres) above normal tide levels.
At least seven people have been killed as Hurricane Dorian moved westward over Grand Bahama at approximately 1mph, virtually stalling over the island. An estimated 76,278 people have been affected with as many as 13,000 homes damaged or destroyed. At this stage, all projections on humanitarian needs are subject to post-impact verification once the Government issues an all clear.
Hurricane Dorian is the strongest hurricane on record to hit the Bahamas in modern times, causing severe impact to communications, power and transportation primarily on Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama.
Highlights
Category 5 Hurricane Dorian made landfall over northwest Bahamas on 1 September as the strongest hurricane in the Bahamas’ history, causing extreme flooding as well as power and connectivity outages in the two most affected areas of Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama.
A World Food Programme (WFP) IT staff member was deployed to Nassau, the Bahamas, on 30 August to support initial ICT preparedness measures prior to Hurricane Dorian hitting the Bahamas. He joined the rapid needs assessment mission to the affected areas starting on 4 September, coordinated by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and national authorities.
The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster or Sector (ETC or ETS) has not yet been activated.
The Crisis Connectivity Charter was activated on 4 September to ensure satellite equipment prepositioned in Panama is readily available in the most affected areas to support initial response efforts.
A number of Global ETC partners are currently in Barbados conducting a capacity building exercise for CDEMA. Some of these partners will be deployed to assist response efforts in the Bahamas.
Global ETC partners Télécoms Sans Frontières (TSF), NetHope and WFP have mobilized personnel and satellite connectivity equipment to the Bahamas to help provide critical communications services.