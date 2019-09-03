03 Sep 2019

Bahamas: Hurricane Dorian Emergency Appeal n° MDRBS003

from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
This Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 3.2 million Swiss francs (CHF) on a preliminary basis to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Bahamas Red Cross Society (BRCS) to deliver assistance and support to 5,000 families (20,000 people)1 for twelve months, with a focus on the following areas of focus and strategies for implementation: Shelter (including household items), Livelihoods and basic needs (including Cash and Voucher Assistance), Health, Water, Sanitation and hygiene promotion (WASH), Protection Gender and Inclusion (PGI), Migration, Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), and National Society strengthening (preparedness for effective response). The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this time of the evolving operation, and it will be adjusted based on further developments and more detailed assessments. The complete Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) will be made available shortly.

