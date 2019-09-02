Bahamas: Hurricane Dorian DREF Operation no. MDRBS003

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Hurricane Dorian strengthened into a powerful Category 5 storm on Sunday morning, 1 of September 2019, as it bore down on the Bahamas with maximum sustained winds of 180 mph/ 285 kmh.

A hurricane warning is in effect for much of the northwestern Bahamas, including Freeport, Grand Bahama, and Nassau,

New Providence Island. Andros Island is in a hurricane watch.

A hurricane watch is issued when hurricane conditions are possible in the watch area. They are posted 48 hours before the first tropical-storm-force winds are expected. The storm surge watch means that a life-threatening inundation is possible in the area during the next 48 hours.

Dorian's Forecast Timing

Sunday: Dorian's hurricane siege will continue in the northwest Bahamas as it continues to slow down. Large swells should begin to arrive at the coast from North Carolina to Florida.

Monday: Dorian will still be hammering the northwest Bahamas as it crawls slowly. Bands of rain, strong winds may affect parts of Florida. Tropical storm-force winds are expected in the tropical storm warning area of eastern Florida. How strong the winds will be depending on how close the center of Dorian is to the Florida coast, which is still uncertain at this time. Battering waves, coastal flooding and beach erosion will increase along the southeast coast of Florida.

Tuesday: Dorian will still be affecting at the northwest Bahamas, but conditions, there may slowly improve by night. Bands of rain, strong winds will still affect parts of Florida. Tropical storm-force winds are expected in the tropical storm warning area of eastern Florida. We cannot rule out the potential for hurricane-force winds, depending on how close the center tracks to the coast. Coastal flooding and beach erosion will spread north along the Florida coast.