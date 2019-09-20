Bahamas: Hurricane Dorian - Defence/Military Assets (as of 20 September 2019)
68 military assets supporting the response
The Royal Bahamas Defence Forces (RBDF) are coordinating all foreign military assets through bilateral engagement and the Mil-Mil Operations Cell established in Nassau, composed of the Foreign Assisting Military States that have been cleared to assist the government of the Bahamas. A Civil-Military coordination structure has also been set up in Nassau to ensure efficient coordination between the humanitarian actors and the Military.