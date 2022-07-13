The Bahamas: Country Profile (as of May 2022)

SOCIOECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

The Bahamas is a high-income economy heavily dependent on the tourism and financial service sector. While its GDP has risen steadily for the past three decades, the country has experienced low growth rates and mounting levels of debt since the global financial crisis. Due to its small size, high-reliance on foreign investment and lack of economic diversification, the country is highly vulnerable to disasters. The tourism sector, together with tourism-driven construction and manufacturing, accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the country´s GDP and directly and indirectly employs close to half of the population. The compounded impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have had profound effects on the most vulnerable, resulting in job losses, particularly in low-income households, informal workers and women, with lower human development and increase in poverty expected in the coming years.

KEY ISSUES

GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE

The Bahamas is among the top five Small Island Developing States (SIDS) impacted by Sea Level Rise (SLR), with most of the impacts felt on the population as 100 per cent lives 25 km off the coastline and 82.8 per cent lives in low elevation zones. The situation is further exacerbated as urbanization expands and is expected to triple by 2050, leaving a great proportion of the population vulnerable to the impacts of SLR.

MIGRATION

The proximity of the Bahamas with the US, Haiti, Jamaica, Cuba and other Caribbean islands is a major contributing factor to irregular migration to the island. It is estimated that between 20,000-50,000 undocumented Haitians are currently living in the Bahamas, representing close to 12 per cent of the country´s population, one of the highest percentage of any Caribbean country. Migration statistics also show that most people entering the Bahamas are children up to the age of 14, who are assumed to travel with their relatives or parents to the island.