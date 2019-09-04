04 Sep 2019

Americares Response Team Arrives in the Bahamas

Report
from Americares
Published on 04 Sep 2019 View Original

Stamford, Conn. – Sept. 4, 2019 – An Americares emergency response team is arriving in the Bahamas today to assist the Hurricane Dorian relief efforts. The storm slammed into Grand Bahama Island on Sunday afternoon as a Category 5 hurricane, flattening entire communities, destroying roads and leaving portions of the island nation under water.

“Thousands of families have been displaced and are in need of immediate assistance,” said Americares Vice President of Emergency Programs Kate Dischino. “We have an emergency team in country and medical aid and relief supplies ready to ship. Americares is focused on meeting survivors’ most urgent health needs.”

Americares emergency response experts will be actively assessing health needs in the Bahamas, preparing emergency shipments of medicine and relief supplies and coordinating with national and local organizations responding to the crisis. Americares is also prepared to deploy emergency medical teams and staff experienced in providing mental health services to disaster survivors, if needed. At the same time, the health-focused relief and development organization has an emergency response team on standby in Florida, ready to respond in affected communities across the southern United States as Dorian heads up the East Coast.

Americares has professional relief workers ready to respond to disasters at a moment’s notice and stocks emergency medicine and supplies in warehouses in the U.S., Europe and India that can be delivered quickly in times of crisis. The organization has a long history of responding to emergencies in the U.S., including Hurricanes Sandy, Harvey, Irma, Maria and Michael.

The organization responds to approximately 30 natural disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide each year, establishes long-term recovery projects and brings disaster preparedness programs to vulnerable communities. Since its founding 40 years ago, Americares has provided more than $17 billion in aid to 164 countries, including the United States.

Donations to Americares Hurricane Dorian Relief Fund will support its response to the crisis. Gifts up to $10,000 will be doubled until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6. To donate, go to americares.org/dorianfund

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.