Americares Response Team Arrives in the Bahamas

Stamford, Conn. – Sept. 4, 2019 – An Americares emergency response team is arriving in the Bahamas today to assist the Hurricane Dorian relief efforts. The storm slammed into Grand Bahama Island on Sunday afternoon as a Category 5 hurricane, flattening entire communities, destroying roads and leaving portions of the island nation under water.

“Thousands of families have been displaced and are in need of immediate assistance,” said Americares Vice President of Emergency Programs Kate Dischino. “We have an emergency team in country and medical aid and relief supplies ready to ship. Americares is focused on meeting survivors’ most urgent health needs.”

Americares emergency response experts will be actively assessing health needs in the Bahamas, preparing emergency shipments of medicine and relief supplies and coordinating with national and local organizations responding to the crisis. Americares is also prepared to deploy emergency medical teams and staff experienced in providing mental health services to disaster survivors, if needed. At the same time, the health-focused relief and development organization has an emergency response team on standby in Florida, ready to respond in affected communities across the southern United States as Dorian heads up the East Coast.

Americares has professional relief workers ready to respond to disasters at a moment’s notice and stocks emergency medicine and supplies in warehouses in the U.S., Europe and India that can be delivered quickly in times of crisis. The organization has a long history of responding to emergencies in the U.S., including Hurricanes Sandy, Harvey, Irma, Maria and Michael.

The organization responds to approximately 30 natural disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide each year, establishes long-term recovery projects and brings disaster preparedness programs to vulnerable communities. Since its founding 40 years ago, Americares has provided more than $17 billion in aid to 164 countries, including the United States.

Donations to Americares Hurricane Dorian Relief Fund will support its response to the crisis. Gifts up to $10,000 will be doubled until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6. To donate, go to americares.org/dorianfund