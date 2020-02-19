Americares Expands Health Services for Hurricane Dorian Survivors in the Bahamas

Stamford, Conn. — February 19, 2020 — Americares has made a commitment to expand access to critical primary care and mental health and psychosocial support services for families recovering from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

The health-focused relief and development organization announced “Increasing Access to Health Services for Dorian Survivors” yesterday as a Commitment to Action at the Clinton Global Initiative’s Action Network on Post-Disaster Recovery meeting in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Americares medical teams will provide essential primary care and mental health services on the Abaco Islands through June to support the ongoing health needs of survivors. Services will be offered at no cost seven days per week in Coopers Town, Elbow Cay, Fox Town, Guana Cay, Green Turtle Cay, Man-O-War Cay, Marsh Harbor and Sandy Point.

“Nearly six months after Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas, thousands are still recovering and need ongoing support,” said Americares Vice President of Emergency Programs Kate Dischino. “We are committed to meeting the physical and mental health needs of survivors as they begin returning to their communities in Abaco.”

Americares is working directly with the Bahamas Ministry of Health to implement its Commitment to Action, which is expected to provide 3,500 patient consultations over the next four months.

Americares has been on the ground in the Bahamas since September working to restore health services in the hardest-hit communities. To date, Americares has provided more than 4,200 medical and 2,500 psychosocial support consultations and has delivered more than $2.6 million worth of medicine, medical supplies and relief items for families impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

Hurricane Dorian became the strongest storm of the 2019 Hurricane season and the second most powerful Atlantic hurricane on record when it made landfall as a Category 5 storm in Abaco on Sept. 1. The storm went on to make a second landfall in Grand Bahama, where it lashed the island with powerful wind and heavy rain for over 40 hours. An estimated 13,000 homes were severely damaged or destroyed and 70,000 people were displaced after the storm.

Americares helps communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters; increase access to medicine and medical supplies; improve and expand clinical services; and prevent disease and promote good health. The organization responds to an average of 30 natural disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide each year from earthquakes and cyclones to disease outbreaks and civil conflict. Since its founding 40 years ago, Americares has provided more than $18 billion in aid to 164 countries, including the United States.

The Clinton Global Initiative Action Network on Post-Disaster Recovery focuses on five key areas: energy, infrastructure, health, education and economic development. The Commitments to Action aim to improve disaster recovery and support the sustainable, inclusive and resilient rebuilding of the region.