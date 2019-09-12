12 Sep 2019

Advisory: Prevention of Skin Infections after Hurricane Dorian

Report
from Government of the Bahamas
Published on 11 Sep 2019 View Original

The public is advised that following the passage of Hurricane Dorian there is an increased risk of skin infections associated with flooding and contaminated water. Persons are reminded that skin and soft tissue infections can develop when injured skin is exposed to floodwaters contaminated by sewage, chemicals and other pollutants.

Persons exposed to contaminated flood waters may potentially experience:

  • Wound infections
  • Contact dermatitis
  • Or injuries from debris hidden by floodwaters

Dehydrated or malnourished persons are at a higher risk of infection, as even a small, superficial cut, when exposed to contaminated water, can result in a potentially dangerous infection.

Residents of Grand Bahama and Abaco and evacuees are advised to seek medical assistance if a rash appears or if a wound or injury appears inflamed or infected.

Hurricanes, floods and other emergency situations can aggravate existing dermatologic conditions such as eczema or psoriasis. Persons with these conditions should take prescribed medications to treat their skin conditions and keep these medications with them during evacuations to reduce the opportunity for a flare.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.