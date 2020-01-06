ACT Rapid Response Fund: The Bahamas: Hurricane Dorian (RRF No. 21/2019)

In the afternoon of Sunday, September 1st, 2019, Category 5 Hurricane Dorian, made landfall in the Bahamas in Elbow Cay, east of Abaco Island and on Grand Bahama Island respectively with the same intensity several hours later. With an unprecedented behaviour, the hurricane moved slowly through the islands from 1 to 3 of September, The overall death toll from Hurricane Dorian has risen to 58 with roughly 600 people still reported missing. More than 54,000 people was affected in Bahamas and Abaco Islands.

As many as 5,500 people from Abaco and Grand Bahama were evacuated to Nassau, with some 1,500 people now located across seven shelters. Some 52 people remain in two Grand Bahama shelters. Abaco shelters have been discontinued over lack of usage.

ACT Alliance member, Servicio Social de Iglesias Dominicanas (SSID) have responded to the emergency using ACT Alliance’s Rapid Response Fund.