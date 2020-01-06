06 Jan 2020

ACT Rapid Response Fund: The Bahamas: Hurricane Dorian (RRF No. 21/2019)

Report
from ACT Alliance
Published on 06 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (669.83 KB)

In the afternoon of Sunday, September 1st, 2019, Category 5 Hurricane Dorian, made landfall in the Bahamas in Elbow Cay, east of Abaco Island and on Grand Bahama Island respectively with the same intensity several hours later. With an unprecedented behaviour, the hurricane moved slowly through the islands from 1 to 3 of September, The overall death toll from Hurricane Dorian has risen to 58 with roughly 600 people still reported missing. More than 54,000 people was affected in Bahamas and Abaco Islands.

As many as 5,500 people from Abaco and Grand Bahama were evacuated to Nassau, with some 1,500 people now located across seven shelters. Some 52 people remain in two Grand Bahama shelters. Abaco shelters have been discontinued over lack of usage.

ACT Alliance member, Servicio Social de Iglesias Dominicanas (SSID) have responded to the emergency using ACT Alliance’s Rapid Response Fund.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.