10 Sep 2019

757 Aircraft Lands in the Bahamas, Carrying Vital Medicines

Report
from Direct Relief
Published on 09 Sep 2019 View Original

By Gordon Willcock

In response to the unprecedented humanitarian crisis of Hurricane Dorian, a 22-pallet shipment of requested medicines and medical supplies arrived in Nassau on Monday. Those supplies will be distributed to medical providers, via the Bahamian Ministry of Health, working to provide care to those in need.

The 7-ton shipment, valued at nearly $400,000, included insulin, antibiotics, wound care items, IV fluids and other essential medical inventory requested by the the chief medical officer of the Bahamas. Transportation of the shipment was provided free-of-charge by FedEx.

The death toll in the Bahamas has reached 43 and is expected to rise, and at least 60,000 people will require food and medical assistance, according to Hubert Minnis, Bahamian Prime Minister.

Direct Relief is currently the main supplier of emergency medical materials to the Bahamas with almost 10 tons of emergency medicines and medical supplies with a wholesale value of over $550,000, either already hand-delivered to health facilities in Abaco and Grand Bahama, with medical teams, or that has arrived to the Ministry of Health in Nassau. An additional 3.5 tons of emergency medicines and materials have been staged in Florida – including emergency health kits, hygiene kits, tents, and water filtration supplies.

At the request of the chief medical officer, Direct Relief is supplying multiple FDA-approved vaccine fridges and freezers to enable the Ministry of Health to restore its essential vaccine capacity and prepare for any possible disease outbreaks. Eight ambulances will also be supplied with medical aid, through the American Medical Response, which is sending ambulances to the islands. Most ambulances operated by the Bahamian emergency medical services were destroyed during the hurricane, and AMR ambulances will help fill the gaps.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.