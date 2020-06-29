UNICEF Azerbaijan Country Office COVID-19 Situation Report No. 9 as at 24 June 2020

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

• 13,207 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed as of 22 June, more than 3 times the number one month ago. There have been 161 deaths and 7,168 recoveries (54.3 per cent recovery rate). The number of tests carried out as of 22 June was 426,349. The largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases (491 new cases per day) was recorded between 20-21 June.

• The Government of Azerbaijan imposed a second full weekend lockdown (curfew) from 14-16 June and re-imposed a new strict quarantine regime with restricted public movement from 21 June to 5 July in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran, Yevlakh,

Masalli, Jalilabad cities, and Absheron district. The closure of borders has been extended until 1 August except for cargo transportation and occasional special flights.

• Azerbaijan has introduced a free E-TABIB app to keep track of people who may have COVID-19.

• UNICEF has been continuously contacted by the media for comments on COVID-19 and children with interviews by the UNICEF Representative. An op-ed on COVID-19 by the Representative was carried by a leading media outlet.

• UNICEF Azerbaijan Country Office continues to work with the local NGO Regional Development Public Union (RDPU), which conducted an online session on 10 June with 820 volunteers discussing “psychological support during public awareness about COVID-19” and 17 June with 920 volunteers on “interpersonal communication skills during awareness-raising activities”. The online sessions reached 4,800 views (20 questions and 30 comments) and 4,500 views (30 questions) on social media platforms respectively.

• Five videos on hand washing dance challenge, sport at home and being responsible to prevent spread of infection were produced and circulated in partnership with the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, reaching some 55,226 young people and generating 17,815 views through various social media platforms.

• The Ministry of Education agreed a partnership with UNICEF and USAID for a communication campaign on “Back to School” to take place from August to October.

Discussions are underway to prepare the campaign, including expected target audiences, targeted messages, communication assets to be developed and other relevant issues.

• 600 sets of hygiene items consisting of liquid and solid soaps, toothbrushes for children and adults, shampoo, toothpaste, dishwashing liquid, toilet paper, medical alcohol, napkins and diapers have been purchased by Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society (AzRC) and transported to AzRC local branches. Starting from 22 June AzRC volunteers will start distribution of items to the most socio-economically vulnerable families in 22 districts.

• The distribution of a second batch of food packages for 812 vulnerable families living in Baku, Absheron and other regions of Azerbaijan was completed.