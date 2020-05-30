UNICEF Azerbaijan Country Office COVID-19 Situation Report No. 7 as at 25 May 2020

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

• 3,982 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed as of 23 May, with 49 deaths and 2,506 recovered cases. The number of tests carried out as of 23 May had reached 265,067. Daily confirmed cases have increased noticeably since quarantine regimes were gradually eased since 11 May.

• The risk communication campaign supported by USAID continued with the following content on social media: “Educational video for children part 1 – What is COVID-19?” (127,758 reach), “Educational video for children part 2 – How to protect yourself from COVID-19?” (65,199 reach), and “Book reading session with celebrities, Fuad Akhundov (1,178 reach)”.

• Materials targeting young people with messages around “How to remain healthy while at home with video on sport and video on dance” reached 69,951 people.

• Communication activities with local NGOs continued. On 19 May, the third online session about capacity building of volunteers was held with 899 volunteers to discuss COVID-19 prevention during the lighter quarantine environment.

• On 19 May, A Talk Show on local public television was organized to discuss preventative actions to follow during the lighter quarantine measures, with representatives of UNICEF, Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), and Regional Development Public Union.

• The third webinar of the remote Basic Life Skills programme, covering self-esteem, was held on 14 May reaching 3,842 young people and their family members through social media and messaging platforms. Under the initiative of the UNICEF Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia, the same session was also successfully repeated in Russian on 16 May for a joint group of adolescents and youth from Kazakhstan, Belarus, Ukraine and Russia.

• The first online training session for psychologists working in schools was conducted on 20May by the Mental Health Center of the Ministry of Health with UNICEF support and funded by USAID, as part of project on psychological support for children to aid adaptation during and after the COVID-19 period. 30 child psychologists joined the first session.

• At the request of the Ministry of Education UNICEF translated and shared materials and resources for children, teachers and parents on online safety and managing stress during isolation due to COVID-19. The materials will be used as a source for new resources to be elaborated by the Ministry of Education.

• The fourth rounds of weekly high-frequency surveys (collected between 4-17 May) through telephone interviews with 500 respondents have helped gain further insights to public understanding and response to COVID-19. Results have been shared with key government counterparts and UN/international partners, including USAID, to support refinement of messaging and strategic response planning.