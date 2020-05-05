UNICEF Azerbaijan Country Office COVID-19 Situation Report No. 5 as at 1 May 2020

WEEKLY HIGHLIGHTS

• As of May 1, 1,804 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, with 24 deaths and 1,325 recovered cases. The number of tests carried out so far has reached 143,079 as of 30 April.

• UNICEF Azerbaijan wrapped up its #LearnAtHome campaign, targeting parents with three more videos of a popular TV presenter Kanan Hakimov and Jale Hasanli, as well as popular football player and captain of a football team Sabah FK Ruslan Abishov reaching more than 10,000 people on its social media platforms with more than 6,400 views.

• Continuous public information posts on social networks produced by the Public Health and Reform Centre of the Ministry of Health have reached an audience of over 117,000 people covering vaccination, nutrition, child safety, child feeding, and pregnancy during COVID-19 pandemic.

• Preschool education classes developed by the Institute of Education with support of UNICEF started on 23 April on two national television channels targeting children below the age of 5 nationwide. The first 4 TV classes have been broadcasted in the week, reaching to 55,000 preschool age children countrywide.

• 204 persons (parents of vulnerable families) were supported by social workers in 3 districts (Agjabadi, Ganja and Shirvan) to access social assistance lump-sum payment (US$122) provided by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population; 57 children and 48 adults were provided with psychosocial support (psychological counselling through phone, messaging and VOIP platforms) this week.

• On 30 April, UNICEF Azerbaijan conducted another online session on Stress Management bringing together more than 50 adolescents and youth through an online webinar also livestreamed through UNICEF’s social media page.

• The second round of weekly snapshot surveys to gain insights to public understanding and response to COVID-19, as well as a rapid impact assessment of COVID-19 on children and families, was undertaken with a total of 250 respondents. Results were shared with key government and international entities in the country to support refinement of messaging and strategic response planning.