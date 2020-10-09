TRC Extends Humanitarian Support to Azerbaijan Red Crescent

The long-running Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has caused many casualties since the 1990s. In the morning of 27 September 2020, the conflict escalated along the line of contact and have further intensified as the conflict sides have resorted to heavy weaponry and shelled densely populated areas.

The conflict resulted in hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries, including civilians. The humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is critical and puts enormous pressure especially on the civilian population.

Azerbaijan Red Crescent stated that their concerns about the conflict is much more intense since the world is already immersed in an enduring COVID-19 crisis hence forth requested support from Turkish Red Crescent.

Considering the fact that winter fast approaches, the humanitarian situation may deteriorate rapidly. In order to meet the sheltering needs of the civilian population in the conflict zone and to respond to Azerbaijan Red Crescent request for support, on the 9th of September 2020, Turkish Red Crescent delivered humanitarian aid materials including 250 family-type shelter tents, 3,000 blankets, 500 beds and 288 kitchen sets, to Azerbaijan with 4 trucks accompanied by 3 Disaster Experts and 1 Disaster Vehicle.